Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Reassigned to Charlotte
Bishop (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Bishop may be over his lower-body injury, but the Hurricanes can use his AHL assignment as a way to ease him back into live action. We can see him bouncing back to the top level if -- or more likely, when -- injuries threaten the parent club's crop of forwards.
