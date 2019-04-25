Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Recalled from minors
Bishop was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Bishop almost certainly won't play in Game 1 versus the Islanders on Friday, but the fact that the club felt it was important to have him around as an emergency option doesn't bode well for the availability of Andrei Svechnikov (concussion) or Michael Ferland (upper body).
More News
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Demoted to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Reassigned to Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Needs more time to recover•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Could play Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Stays on shelf Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...