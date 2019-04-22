Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Recalled on emergency basis
Bishop was recalled from AHL Charlotte on emergency basis Sunday.
The Hurricanes are dealing with several injuries to their forwards, so Bishop will join the NHL club for some insurance. He scored a goal and three points in 20 regular season NHL contests this season.
