Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Redirected to AHL
Bishop was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
Bishop made his NHL debut against the Avalanche on Saturday, but he only averaged 7:54 of ice time through his first two games at the top level. The 22-year-old center trades places on the organizational depth chart with Nicolas Roy of the same position.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.