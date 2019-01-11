Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Remains sidelined
Bishop (lower body) will miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday against Tampa Bay.
The Hurricanes have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Bishop's return to action, so until that happens, he can be considered out indefinitely. Greg McKegg will continue to fill in on Carolina's third line until Bishop's cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...