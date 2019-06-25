Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Rights remain with Carolina
Bishop received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Bishop will hope to crack Carolina's up-and-coming roster more consistently this season after appearing in 20 games last year and posting just three points. This could turn into a make-or-break campaign for the 23-year-old's future in the NHL.
