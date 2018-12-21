Bishop was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.

Bishop had a rough go of it through the first six games of December. His two-pointer against the Ducks from two weeks ago notwithstanding, Bishop struggled defensively and recorded a minus-4 rating over that span. We suspect the 2014 fifth-rounder will rejoin the parent club in the event of injuries, though, and given the abundance of those, it might not take long.

