Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Sent down to AHL
Bishop was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Bishop had a rough go of it through the first six games of December. His two-pointer against the Ducks from two weeks ago notwithstanding, Bishop struggled defensively and recorded a minus-4 rating over that span. We suspect the 2014 fifth-rounder will rejoin the parent club in the event of injuries, though, and given the abundance of those, it might not take long.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...