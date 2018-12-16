Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Sent to Charlotte
Bishop was demoted to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
The 22-year-old has suited up for 15 games with Carolina this season with just a goal and two points to show for it. He will likely continue splitting time between the two levels for most of the season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Summoned by parent club•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Bound for minors•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Summoned by parent club•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Redirected to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Makes quiet NHL debut Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Called up in presumed paper move•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...