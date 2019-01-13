Bishop (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Bishop will miss his sixth straight game, allowing Greg McKegg to remain in the lineup and on the third line. There's no timeline for Bishop's return, but the Hurricanes are opting to leave him off injured reserve, perhaps signaling he's not far from cracking the lineup again.

