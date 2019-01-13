Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Stays on shelf Sunday
Bishop (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bishop will miss his sixth straight game, allowing Greg McKegg to remain in the lineup and on the third line. There's no timeline for Bishop's return, but the Hurricanes are opting to leave him off injured reserve, perhaps signaling he's not far from cracking the lineup again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...