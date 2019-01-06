Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Stays out of lineup
Bishop (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus Ottawa.
The 22-year-old pivot has been working in a fourth-line role this season, so recently recalled Greg McKegg will fill his void again. Bishop's has a goal and two helpers in 20 NHL games this year, and his next chance to enter the lineup is Tuesday versus the Islanders.
