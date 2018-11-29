Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Summoned by parent club
The Hurricanes recalled Bishop from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
The Hurricanes only had 11 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Bishop's promotion, so he'll likely draw into the lineup against the Ducks on Friday if Michael Ferland (undisclosed) is unable to go. The 22-year-old pivot has gone scoreless in seven appearances with the big club this campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Bound for minors•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Summoned by parent club•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Redirected to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Makes quiet NHL debut Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Called up in presumed paper move•
-
Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Agree to contact with Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...