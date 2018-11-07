Hurricanes' Clark Bishop: Summoned by parent club
Bishop was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
Bishop has split time with Carolina and AHL Charlotte, going pointless in two games with the big club. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old has three goals and five points in nine AHL games but finds himself, once again, promoted. He could potentially play Thursday in Chicago.
