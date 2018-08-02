Hurricanes' Cliff Pu: Dealt to Carolina
The Sabres traded Pu, a 2019 second-round pick, a 2020 third-round pick and a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Hurricanes in exchange for Jeff Skinner on Thursday.
It's been no secret that the Hurricanes have been looking to move Skinner this offseason, and the Sabres make a lot of sense in terms of a landing spot for the 26-year-old forward, as Jack Eichel will finally get to play with a high-end scoring threat on his wing. Pu, the only player going the other way in this deal, has posted impressive numbers in the OHL over the past two seasons, totaling 64 goals and 170 points in 128 contests. The 20-year-old pivot will likely spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Charlotte, but he could push for a middle-six role with the big club in 2019-20.
More News
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...