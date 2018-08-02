The Sabres traded Pu, a 2019 second-round pick, a 2020 third-round pick and a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Hurricanes in exchange for Jeff Skinner on Thursday.

It's been no secret that the Hurricanes have been looking to move Skinner this offseason, and the Sabres make a lot of sense in terms of a landing spot for the 26-year-old forward, as Jack Eichel will finally get to play with a high-end scoring threat on his wing. Pu, the only player going the other way in this deal, has posted impressive numbers in the OHL over the past two seasons, totaling 64 goals and 170 points in 128 contests. The 20-year-old pivot will likely spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Charlotte, but he could push for a middle-six role with the big club in 2019-20.