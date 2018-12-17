Pu has just one goal and three points in his first 24 games for AHL Charlotte.

Yeah, that's not going to get the job done. Carolina's trade of Jeff Skinner to Buffalo looks even worse with Skinner killing it for the Sabres and Pu quickly trending towards non-prospect status. The former third-round pick (2016) was always long on talent and short on production in his OHL days, so the massive struggles in his first AHL campaign should surprise no one. You don't ever want to write off a 20-year-old kid, but Pu has an uphill climb to become a significant contributor at the NHL level.