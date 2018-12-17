Hurricanes' Cliff Pu: Struggling mightily in first AHL season
Pu has just one goal and three points in his first 24 games for AHL Charlotte.
Yeah, that's not going to get the job done. Carolina's trade of Jeff Skinner to Buffalo looks even worse with Skinner killing it for the Sabres and Pu quickly trending towards non-prospect status. The former third-round pick (2016) was always long on talent and short on production in his OHL days, so the massive struggles in his first AHL campaign should surprise no one. You don't ever want to write off a 20-year-old kid, but Pu has an uphill climb to become a significant contributor at the NHL level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...