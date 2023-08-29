Conacher signed a professional tryout agreement with the Hurricanes on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Conacher played 17 total AHL games with Charlotte and Belleville last season after playing the previous two years in Switzerland. He hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2019-20 campaign when he dressed in four games with Tampa Bay. The 33-year-old forward should be considered a long shot to make the roster out of training camp. Should Conacher's NHL push fall short, he is under contract with the unaffiliated AHL Chicago team to play in the minors.