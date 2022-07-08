Lucius was selected 124th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lucius' draft stock was torpedoed by a wrist injury that cost him a good chunk of this past season. Primarily viewed as an offensive player, Lucius did display the ability to fill a checking role upon his return to the US NTDP lineup. Cruz's calling cards are his smarts and playmaking abilities. He lacks ideal speed so it is imperative Lucius uses his brain to read opposing defenders and find openings at the professional level. There's legitimate top-nine potential here should Lucius be able to handle the pace of play moving forward. Lucius' older brother, Chaz, was drafted No. 18 overall by Winnipeg in the 2021 NHL Draft and should begin this coming season in the AHL after playing last year at the University of Minnesota.