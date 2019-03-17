Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Back on winning track
McElhinney allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Sabres on Saturday.
This was a nice bounce back performance for the 35-year-old, who yielded eight goals in his most recent start last week. He came into Saturday having allowed 12 goals on the last 67 shots he's faced (.821 save percentage). That horrible stretch really hurt McElhinney's numbers, but he's still experienced a strong season with a 18-8-2 record, 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 28 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In net Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets shredded by Jets•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Falls in OT to Bruins•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Boston•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Tops Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...