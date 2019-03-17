Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Back on winning track

McElhinney allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Sabres on Saturday.

This was a nice bounce back performance for the 35-year-old, who yielded eight goals in his most recent start last week. He came into Saturday having allowed 12 goals on the last 67 shots he's faced (.821 save percentage). That horrible stretch really hurt McElhinney's numbers, but he's still experienced a strong season with a 18-8-2 record, 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 28 games.