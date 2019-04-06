Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Between pipes Saturday

McElhinney will get the starting nod for Saturday's road tilt at Philadelphia, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney has split time with Petr Mrazek down the stretch, but Mrazek's strong performances in critical contests could give him the edge as the Game 1 starter for the Canes. McElhinney will at least get an opportunity to state his case for postseason time in the crease Saturday, taking on a Flyers club that has notched 2.90 goals per game on home ice.