Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Blanks Pens
McElhinney stopped all 23 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.
Making his first appearance since Jan. 15, McElhinney came through with his first shutout of the season and the ninth of his NHL career. The veteran backup remains firmly behind Petr Mrazek on the Carolina depth chart, but if McElhinney continues to perform well when he gets the chance, his workload should increase down the stretch.
