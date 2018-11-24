McElhinney yielded one goal on 35 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

McElhinney pulled out his third straight win, and he's allowed just four goals in that span, sporting a remarkable .960 save percentage. With this hot of play, there's a chance the journeyman is called upon again Saturday against the Islanders, and he's certainly thrown a wrench into the Hurricanes' goaltender plans once Petr Mrazek (lower body) returns.