Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Can't rescue Canes
McElhinney gave up three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-0 series-ending Game 4 loss to Boston.
McElhinney was perfect in the first 20 minutes but then saw two pucks beat him in the second period, both coming on Bruins power plays. The visitors would add two more goals in the final frame, one coming with Carolina's net empty. The veteran goalie's contract will expire on July 1st, and it remains to be seen where the 35-year-old will play in 2019-20. Rest assured, McElhinney's performance in these playoffs has given teams more than enough reason to entertain signing him this offseason.
