Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Comes up big against Oilers

McElhinney turned aside 40 of 41 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The veteran netminder continues to get his name in the win column. McElhinney has won four straight starts and eight of nine dating back to a New Year's Eve victory over the Flyers, posting a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage over that stretch. Petr Mrazek remains atop the depth chart for the Hurricanes, at least for now, but McElhinney could be pushing his way into a timeshare.