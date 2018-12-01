Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Continues strong start
McElhinney allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks on Friday.
Since waiving Scott Darling on Wednesday, McElhinney is Carolina's No. 1 netminder, and he played like that again versus the Ducks. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak, but in the last five games, McElhinney owns a .961 save percentage and a 1.40 GAA. Overall, he is 7-2-1 with .930 save percentage. There's no telling how long this hot streak will continue, but the 35-year-old should be owned in every league.
