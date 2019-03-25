Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Defeats Canadiens at home

McElhinney stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.

It was a good bounce-back performance for McElhinney, coming off giving up five goals on 31 shots in his last start. The win over Montreal provides the Hurricanes a bit of breathing room in the standings, and for McElhinney, the veteran netminder now owns a 19-9-2 record in 30 appearances this season.