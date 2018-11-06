McElhinney will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday's road clash with St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

McElhinney hasn't played since Oct. 20 against Colorado, in which he allowed three goals on 22 shots. The Ontario native will likely see infrequent starts considering the team is carry a trio of netminders, but an injury to Petr Mrazek (lower body) could open the door for McElhinney to see more time.