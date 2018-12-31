Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Defending cage versus Flyers
McElhinney will start Monday's game against Philadelphia.
The veteran netminder is winless in the month of December, posting a 0-3-0 record in three appearances. With both Carolina and Philadelphia struggling mightily as of late, this is a matchup worth avoiding if you have other goalies on your fantasy roster.
