Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Draws start in Pittsburgh
McElhinney will protect the away net Sunday against the Penguins, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
He last faced Pittsburgh in early February, turning in a 23-save shutout in a 4-0 victory. The 35-year-old owns a respectable 2.55 GAA and .913 save percentage along with a 19-10-2 record this season. He's been fairly inconsistent in March and Pittsburgh will provide a tough matchup.
