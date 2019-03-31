Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Draws start in Pittsburgh

McElhinney will protect the away net Sunday against the Penguins, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

He last faced Pittsburgh in early February, turning in a 23-save shutout in a 4-0 victory. The 35-year-old owns a respectable 2.55 GAA and .913 save percentage along with a 19-10-2 record this season. He's been fairly inconsistent in March and Pittsburgh will provide a tough matchup.