Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Edged out in critical game

McElhinney permitted three goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 3-1 road loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh put the puck past McElhinney three times at even strength, and the Carolina offense didn't show up until Jaccob Slavin's blast from the point with 7:48 remaining in the contest. The Hurricanes dropped to the second wild-card playoff spot out of the Eastern Conference with the loss.