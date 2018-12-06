McElhinney allowed five goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.

Not only was this his first loss in a month, it was his first poor performance in the same amount of time. McElhinney was 4-0-1 with a .961 save percentage in his last five games heading into Wednesday. Those numbers will help combat his poor showing Wednesday even in a small sample size. After the setback versus the Sharks, McElhinney is still 7-3-1 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA.