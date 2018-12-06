Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Ends hot streak
McElhinney allowed five goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.
Not only was this his first loss in a month, it was his first poor performance in the same amount of time. McElhinney was 4-0-1 with a .961 save percentage in his last five games heading into Wednesday. Those numbers will help combat his poor showing Wednesday even in a small sample size. After the setback versus the Sharks, McElhinney is still 7-3-1 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in San Jose•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Continues strong start•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Saves 48 in fourth straight win•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Set to face Canadiens•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Can't be beat lately•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...