Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing New York

McElhinney will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Rangers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McElhinney was razor sharp in his last start Friday against the Oilers, stopping 40 of 41 shots en route to his 15th victory of the campaign. The 35-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a fifth consecutive win in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's 10-16-2 on the road this season.