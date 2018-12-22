Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing Pittsburgh

McElhinney will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Penguins, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

McElhinney was awful in his last appearance Dec. 5 against the Sharks, surrendering five goals on 23 shots en route to an ugly 5-1 loss. The 35-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a hot Penguins team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.