Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing Pittsburgh
McElhinney will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Penguins, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.
McElhinney was awful in his last appearance Dec. 5 against the Sharks, surrendering five goals on 23 shots en route to an ugly 5-1 loss. The 35-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a hot Penguins team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.
