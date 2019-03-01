Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing poor road offense Friday

McElhinney will patrol the crease against the visiting Blues on Friday.

McElhinney has been a fantastic find for the Hurricanes, as he's posted a career-best 16 wins to complement sparkling rate stats -- including a 2.25 GAA and .923 save percentage -- through 24 games. He'll be pitted against a Blues team that ranks last in the league in road scoring at 2.29 goals per game.