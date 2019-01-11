Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing Sabres at home
McElhinney will be the starter for Friday's home game versus Buffalo, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The 35-year-old will be going for his fourth consecutive win Friday, facing a Sabres team that's lost four of its last six games. Alternatively, the Hurricanes have won five of their last six, but are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Lightning in their most recent outing. Historically, this matchup has yielded mixed results for McElhinney, who, for his career, owns a 2-3-0 record against Buffalo.
More News
