Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Falls in OT to Bruins
McElhinney turned aside 34 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.
It's only his second loss in eight starts since the beginning of February, a stretch during which McElhinney has gone 6-1-1 with a sparkling 1.87 GAA and .938 save percentage. As long as he continues delivering strong performances, expect the 35-year-old to keep getting plenty of work in net for a 'Canes squad fighting to hang onto a playoff spot.
