Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Falters in critical game

McElhinney surrendered three goals on 20 shots during Thursday's 3-2 home loss to the Capitals.

McElhinney stood tall through two periods, but surrendered two costly goals in the third period as the Hurricanes lost a critical opportunity to gain ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The 35-year-old netminder will fall to a 2.55 GAA and .913 save percentage behind a 19-10-2 record while remaining locked in a fairly even timeshare with Petr Mrazek.