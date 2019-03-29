Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Falters in critical game
McElhinney surrendered three goals on 20 shots during Thursday's 3-2 home loss to the Capitals.
McElhinney stood tall through two periods, but surrendered two costly goals in the third period as the Hurricanes lost a critical opportunity to gain ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The 35-year-old netminder will fall to a 2.55 GAA and .913 save percentage behind a 19-10-2 record while remaining locked in a fairly even timeshare with Petr Mrazek.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod versus Caps•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Defeats Canadiens at home•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Guarding crease Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Shocked by Lightning•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In goal against Lightning•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Back on winning track•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...