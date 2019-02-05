Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: First start of second half Tuesday

McElhinney will start in net Tuesday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney's first half ended with a clunker, surrendering six goals to the Rangers en route to his sixth regulation loss of the season. He's performed reasonably well overall this season, but his splits reveal that McElhinney struggles to the tune of a 3.00 GAA and just an .897 save percentage on the road. Couple that with a matchup against the high-powered Penguins and he may have a rough night ahead.