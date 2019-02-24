Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Game demands respect

McElhinney delivered a 24-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Stars on Saturday.

McElhinney continues to outperform many bigger-name goalies this season. The shutout was his second in six starts. In that span, he has gone 5-1 and has allowed two or fewer goals in five of those games. McElhinney is becoming a mandatory play when he's in the blue paint.

More News
Our Latest Stories