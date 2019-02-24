Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Game demands respect
McElhinney delivered a 24-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Stars on Saturday.
McElhinney continues to outperform many bigger-name goalies this season. The shutout was his second in six starts. In that span, he has gone 5-1 and has allowed two or fewer goals in five of those games. McElhinney is becoming a mandatory play when he's in the blue paint.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Dallas•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Yields just two in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing New York•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Comes up big against Oilers•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Keeps Senators at bay•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...