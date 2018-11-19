McElhinney stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 win over New Jersey on Sunday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for McElhinney. Meanwhile, prior to Sunday, the veteran netminder had allowed three goals or more in four consecutive starts but a strong performance against the Devils moved his record to 4-2-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .903 save percentage.

