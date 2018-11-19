Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets back on track with win
McElhinney stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 win over New Jersey on Sunday.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for McElhinney. Meanwhile, prior to Sunday, the veteran netminder had allowed three goals or more in four consecutive starts but a strong performance against the Devils moved his record to 4-2-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .903 save percentage.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Protecting net against Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Struggles against Blues•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Defending cage against Blues•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 19 saves in loss to Avalanche•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Set for matinee at home•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Pulls out third win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...