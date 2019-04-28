Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets Game 2 win in relief
McElhinney stopped all 17 shots he faced in relief of Petr Mrazek (lower body) during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series.
Mrazek exited the game early in the second period with the 'Canes down 1-0, but McElhinney -- in only his third ever playoff appearance during a vagabond NHL career that stretches back over 11 seasons and seven teams -- held down the fort and got rewarded with the win when Carolina rallied in the third. Mrazek will get an extra day to recover, as Game 3 isn't until Wednesday, but if he remains out the Hurricanes could be in trouble despite a 2-0 series lead if they have to lean too heavily on McElhinney.
