Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets revenge on former team
McElhinney set aside 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 home win over the Maple Leafs.
This was an impressive performance from McElhinney, who was going against his former team -- you know, the club that waived him ahead of this season. "It feels good, I'm not going to lie," McElhinney said in a report by Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com. "It was a tough way to leave Toronto, but I certainly understand what the circumstances were. It's a huge win for us considering where they are in the standings." Known as a consumate professional, McElhinney has a 5-2-0 record, 2.43 GAA and .909 save percentage this season, which renders him a quality streaming option whenever he takes to the ice.
