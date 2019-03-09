Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets shredded by Jets

McElhinney let in eight goals on 29 shots in Friday's 8-1 blowout loss to the Jets.

The Jets scored early and often, with four goals in the first period alone. He didn't receive the hook because the Hurricanes are in Nashville tomorrow to complete their back-to-back and coach Rod Brind'Amour wanted to keep Petr Mrazek fresh for that contest. McElhinney's record fell to 17-8-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Should Mrazek fare well versus the Predators, he may begin to draw more of the starts.