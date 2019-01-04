Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod

McElhinney will defend the cage in Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McElhinney has been razor sharp recently, maintaining an impressive 1.01 GAA and .962 save percentage through his last two appearances. The 35-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his ninth win of the season in a home matchup with a hot Columbus club that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.