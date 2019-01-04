Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod
McElhinney will defend the cage in Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
McElhinney has been razor sharp recently, maintaining an impressive 1.01 GAA and .962 save percentage through his last two appearances. The 35-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his ninth win of the season in a home matchup with a hot Columbus club that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Yields lone goal in second straight•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Defending cage versus Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Tough-luck loser against Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in net Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Struggles without goal support•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing Pittsburgh•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...