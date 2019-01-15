Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod
McElhinney will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Rangers, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
McElhinney has been on a roll recently, picking up four consecutive victories while posting a rock-solid 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage over that span. The 35-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 12th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a sub-par Rangers offense that's averaging 2.91 goals per game at home this campaign, 26th in the NHL.
