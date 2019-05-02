Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod for Game 4

McElhinney will patrol the crease in Friday's Game 4 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

McElhinney was rock solid during his first career postseason start in Game 3, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 35-year-old journeyman will look to stay dialed in and help his team advance to the Eastern Conference finals by picking up a second straight home win and completing the sweep of the Islanders on Friday.