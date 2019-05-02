Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod for Game 4
McElhinney will patrol the crease in Friday's Game 4 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
McElhinney was rock solid during his first career postseason start in Game 3, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 35-year-old journeyman will look to stay dialed in and help his team advance to the Eastern Conference finals by picking up a second straight home win and completing the sweep of the Islanders on Friday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Stands tall in Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In goal Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets Game 2 win in relief•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Marks 20th win•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Edged out in critical game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...