Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod for must-win game
McElhinney will guard the cage in Thursday's Game 4 against the Bruins in Carolina, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
McElhinney was rock solid in Tuesday's Game 3, turning aside 29 of 31 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of the playoffs due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The journeyman netminder will look to stay sharp and help his team stave off elimination by picking up his third home victory of this postseason Thursday.
