Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod Friday

McElhinney will be between the pipes for Friday's home tilt versus Edmonton.

McElhinney is riding a three-game winning streak, in which he posted a 1.96 GAA, .932 save percentage and one shutout. If the Ontario native continues to perform well down the stretch, he could unseat Petr Mrazek as the No. 1 for the Canes, which will set him up well for free agency this summer.