Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod Friday
McElhinney will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Ducks.
McElhinney has a heightened sense of job security after the Hurricanes waived Scott Darling on Wednesday. Now operating as the clear No. 1, the Canadian netminder will try for his fifth consecutive win against a Ducks team that is struggling for direction in a tightly contested Pacific Division at 12-10-5.
