Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod versus Caps

McElhinney will draw the start against the visiting Capitals on Thursday.

McElhinney will be vying for his 20th win in his 31st appearance of the season. One of the biggest breakout performers among goalies this season, C-Mac is coming off a 2-1 win over the Habs that saw him push aside 28 of 29 shots in the process. He'll now take aim at a Capitals squad with the best record (45-24-8) in the shared Metropolitan Division.