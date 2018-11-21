McElhinney will be between the pipes at home against the Maples Leafs on Wednesday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

McElhinney will be back in the crease following his 33-save victory over the Devils on Sunday. While he has featured sparingly, the 35-year-old is 4-2-0 with a .903 save percentage in six outings this season. Once Petr Mrazek (lower body) is healthy, the club will have to make a decision on McElhinney's future and decide whether it wants to try to get him through waivers.