McElhinney will get the start in goal in Friday's road matchup with the Blue Jackets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McElhinney was claimed off the waiver wire by Carolina on Tuesday, and will be making his Hurricanes debut just three days later. The journeyman netminder was decent in limited action with the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets last season, compiling an 8-8-2 record while posting a 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage in 21 appearances. He'll look to pick up his first win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Blue Jackets team that only averaged 2.76 goals per game at home last season, 25th in the NHL.